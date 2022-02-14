Plans for three new houses behind Bracklesham Co-op withdrawn

Plans submitted to Chichester District Council for three new houses at the back of a Bracklesham Co-op have been withdrawn. SUS-220214-125255001

Two semi-detached and one detached houses were proposed to be built on the land rear to the Co-op on Bracklesham Lane.

A new access road to the Co-op was also part of the proposal where the road would have also served the proposed properties.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The applicant, Mr Steve Edgeller of EdgePlan ltd withdrew the proposal before it progressed to a refusal by the council.

The proposal was met with objection by several members of the local population.

Miss Sharon Smith from Bracklesham opposed the plans for numerous reasons including that the proposal would: ‘add more pressure to an already compromised sewage system, increase traffic on an already overloaded network and will do nothing to provide affordable housing to locals.’

Mr Gary Fraser, also from Bracklesham, raised concern that ‘the development would have a negative impact on the local wildlife, including lizards and the Wildlife Trust protected slow worms.’

East Wittering and Bracklesham Parish council also placed a letter of objection with one of the reasons of objection being that ‘the proposal constitutes overdevelopment of site and will result in a cramped scheme. This will have an adverse impact upon the street scene and will negatively impact upon neighbourhood amenity.’