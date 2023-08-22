Plans for 25 homes in Walberton have been resubmitted after being dismissed on appeal last year.

The site, land west of Walberton Lane, saw an application for 30 homes refused by Arun District Council in 2021, then dismissed by the planning inspector in 2022, on grounds of character and conservation area impacts, as well as flood risks

The plans propose access to the development off Eastergate Lane, with a 30 per cent affordable housing level, open green spaces, and landscaping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Developers moved houses from flood zones of concern on the site and away from nearby homes, existing green spaces, heritage assets and Walberton Green Conservation Area.

25 Walberton Homes Proposed Layout (Credit: Arun planning portal)

Agents for the developer said the Grade II listed homes on 15 – 20, The Street, Walberton, nearby the site are not at risk of a negative impact by the development, and that the planning inspector said original plans for it were ‘traditional in form with appearance’ with the area.

Three objections from residents were submitted to this application, stating flooding, overdevelopment, strain on public services, and impacts on area character as their main concerns.

No objections from official bodies have been listed, with West Sussex County Council Education noting the need for section 106 agreement between the council and the developer for mitigating costs to be put towards a new secondary school in Arun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Land near Tye Lane, Walberton was approved at appeal for 155 homes last year.

ADC previously refused the application for no section 106 to help fund improvement to the junction between Walberton Lane, Eastergate Lane and The Street.