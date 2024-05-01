Plans proposed to convert Eastbourne building into 13-person HMO
and live on Freeview channel 276
A planning application, if approved, would see the conversion of a building previously used by Eastbourne & District Mencap Limited, also known as Inspire, at 113 Pevensey Road.
Inspire has since relocated to another premises in the town.
It has purchased a freehold at a new location from the sale proceeds of 113 Pevensey Road and spent an additional £200,000 in renovations and adaptions to provide an improved and more comprehensive facility for its service users.
Plans were approved in January for the prior approval for the change of use of 113 Pevensey Road to two two-bedroom flats and one four-bedroom flat.
The new application from the building’s new owner seeks to create three HMO units consisting of 13 different bedsits.
It states: “This proposal represents a reconfiguration of that consent to deliver 13 rooms for sleeping accommodation, in form of bedsits across three HMO units.
"The loss of commercial use has already been found acceptable in lieu of a residential use and the council’s five year housing land supply which currently sits at 1.4 years, which weighs heavily in favour of this scheme.
"Each HMO unit provides ample bedsit accommodation, alongside shared facilities, access to amenity space, a well positioned bin store and seven cycle parking spaces.”
The plans have been met with opposition from some.
Objecting on Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning portal, Stephen Holt said: “I object to this planning application, as the Devonshire area - and
“Pevensey Road - already has a number of HMOs.
"No mention is made of the provision of additional waste facilities given the increase in permanent dwellings.”
Mehida Kaya also objected to the proposal, saying the the area was already ‘badly overpopulated’ and residents had a ‘very low quality of life’ due to crime and rubbish on the roads.
They added: "The infrastructure is not sufficient with the number of people live in the area with regards to garbage collection, not enough GP surgeries, social and educational amenities especially for the youth in the area.
“The area has become very undesirable to live, not safe and is a real risk for people’s mental and physical health.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.