Plans submitted for 30 house development in Chidham

A new housing development could be making its way to Chidham.

The outline planning application would see 30 new houses on the land North of Aviary Close, East of Hambrook Hill in Chidham.

A planning application was submitted in July 2020 for the following development at the site (ref. 20/01687/OUT) for the “Outline Planning Application for the erection of 39 dwellings and access onto Hambrook Hill.”

However the plans were withdrawn following numerous objections by local residents to the application.

The new development proposes up to 30 dwellings capable of comprising a variety of house types, ranging in size from one-bedroom apartments to four-bedroom houses.

It is anticipated that the development could consist of apartments, terraces, semidetached and detached dwellings, although the precise housing mix and house types would be determined as part of a future Reserved Matters application.

The proposed dwellings would extend up to two-storeys, allowing the scheme to sit comfortably adjacent to its neighbours and within the landscape.

The application has also been met with some objections from local residents.

Mr Paul Bridger said: “The infrastructure is at breaking point, overpaid consultants that don't have live with the consequences of their ridiculous and biased options, it's got to stop the vast profits of a few property companies are destroying the lives of the majority of people in this area the council planning officers and community have to stop caving in and stop this madness.”