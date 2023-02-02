Plans have been submitted for the demolition of a grain store at a farm in Hunston.

The proposal would see the demolition take place at Kipston Bank Farm in Hunston.

The plans would also see the building of two houses on site linked by a joint car port as well as a package treatment plant.

The proposals are for two four-bedroom dwellings with open parking and a package treatment plant for each unit. The proposal would also see the inclusion of a private garden.

A courtyard garden area facing south of the main living area is also being proposed with an additional small garden area to the west.

Due to there being no mains sewer connection on site, the plans also seek for the installation of a new package treatment plant for each dwelling at the farm.