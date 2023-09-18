A new 5G mast could be built in Chichester following the submission of a planning application.

The plans, if approved, would see the installation of a 20m monopole, with six antenna, two dishes and three cabinets on land at Via Ravenna, by Westergate Leisure Centre and Waitrose.

The application has been submitted by mobile infrastructure company Cornerstone, which said ‘our lifestyles, economy and even the way we commute will be transformed’ as 5G technology is deployed across the UK.

The mast will be used by Vodafone and will replace a former radio base situated in Terminus Road.

The proposed site for the mast, by the Westergate Leisure Centre car park.

Cornerstone has said the need to install a new mast is ‘urgent’ to ensure the network is still able to provide coverage for customers in the area.

As well as supplying 5G technology, the mast will be used to maintain 2G, 3G and 4G coverage.

Companies have been rolling out 5G across the nation since 2019. However, many people have raised concerns that the introduction of 5G could have certain impacts on health.

Cornerstone has refuted these claims and even states that a faster network could benefit public health.

A new 5G mast could be built in Chichester following the submission of a planning application. Photo: CDC

A spokesperson for the company said: “5G will prove critical in providing the infrastructure required to deliver remote health services over the next decade. 5G’s fast and secure services will be fundamental in scaling the patient benefits of remote healthcare and keeping medical records protected and private.”