Long-awaited proposals for an affordable housing scheme in Bexhill are due to go in front of Rother planners next week.

On Thursday (February 16), Rother District Council’s planning committee is set to consider an application seeking to convert the Cemetery Lodge building in Turkey Road into six flats, all of which would be offered up as affordable rentals.

The building, which has been renamed Parker House, is currently owned by RDC, but is expected to be transferred to the applicants — Bexhill Community Land Trust —as part of the development.

The proposal, which is recommended for approval, would see the Edwardian main lodge building both renovated and retained, although some later extensions are set for demolition. A new extension would be built out as part of the proposals.

Conversion and extension plans

In a report set for consideration by the committee, a council planning officer said: “The proposal would not have a detrimental effect on the character and appearance of the locality, or the non-designated heritage asset and it would not cause harm to neighbouring properties.

“The proposal would provide a good level of living accommodation for future occupiers as well as provide adequate car and cycle parking and not result in any highway safety issues.

“The development would result in an impact on the biodiversity of the site, however it is considered that these impacts can be mitigated through the imposition of conditions. Therefore, this application is recommended for approval.”

While recommended for approval, the scheme has seen objections from some Bexhill residents, who argue the conversion would harm the character of the cemetery and put pressure on local infrastructure.

However, the scheme has also seen support from residents, both for its design and affordable housing. The scheme is also supported by the community conservation group Bexhill Heritage, albeit with some caveats intended to protect the historical fabric of the site.

The proposals have been on the cards for some time now, with the council having agreed to award the project £200,000 of s106 funding last year.

