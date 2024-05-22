Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Eastbourne building will not be converted into a 13-person HMO (house in multiple occupation) after plans were refused.

A planning application, if approved, would have seen the conversion of a building previously used by Eastbourne & District Mencap Limited, also known as Inspire, at 113 Pevensey Road.

Inspire has since relocated to another premises in the town.

It has purchased a freehold at a new location from the sale proceeds of 113 Pevensey Road and spent an additional £200,000 in renovations and adaptions to provide an improved and more comprehensive facility for its service users.

Plans were approved in January for the prior approval for the change of use of 113 Pevensey Road to two two-bedroom flats and one four-bedroom flat.

The new application from the building’s new owner sought to create three HMO units consisting of 13 different bedsits.

However the application was refused by Eastbourne Borough Council due to the fact that the new bedsits would ‘provide an inadequate quality of life for future occupiers’.

The officers report states: “It is considered that the proposed change of use to three HMO units comprised of 13 bedsits would provide an inadequate quality of living for future occupiers due to access to natural light, poor outlook, poor useability, inadequate provision of shared facilities and a shortfall of cycle parking provision.

"The application is found to be discordant with national and local planning policy.”

The plans were also met with opposition from some neighbours.

Mehida Kaya objected to the proposal, saying the the area was already ‘badly overpopulated’ and residents had a ‘very low quality of life’ due to crime and rubbish on the roads.

They added: "The infrastructure is not sufficient with the number of people live in the area with regards to garbage collection, not enough GP surgeries, social and educational amenities especially for the youth in the area.

“The area has become very undesirable to live, not safe and is a real risk for people’s mental and physical health.”

Objecting on Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning portal, Stephen Holt said: “I object to this planning application, as the Devonshire area - and Pevensey Road - already has a number of HMOs.