Plans to convert former care home near Uckfield and build homes in its grounds

In an application to Wealden District Council, proposals have been put forward to create 19 new homes around Charlwood Manor, a large property off of Snatts Road.

The plans would see the main building renovated and converted into four separate properties, with 16 other properties in the grounds nearby.

In a planning statement submitted as part of the application, a spokesman for the developer said: “The principle of the application is to retain the existing building, as we feel that whilst not listed, it is nevertheless, an important component of how the local area has developed and it seems a shame to waste the opportunity to renovate it.

“The basis for the application is quite simple. To take the existing Charlwood Manor building and, via some mild cosmetic adjustments, bring it back to something of its former glory.

“The wider site is then viewed in comparison to how the plot could have historically been perceived, and to that end a series of buildings relating to the original house have been proposed.

“These include a gate-house, a small forge/workshop, a series of stables with coach house and adjacent staff quarters, and finally an agricultural granary barn.

“The remainder of the site is interspersed with four differing house designs, to create the sense of a scheme built over some time, and to add variety to the entire proposal.”

Developers also say the plans are intended to be environmentally friendly, with both the converted and newly constructed buildings to be well-insulated, with LED lighting and measures to reduce water consumption.

The site will also include electric car charging points, while heating and hot water will be provided by heat pumps that will then run to underfloor heating systems on the new build properties and large surface-area radiators on the conversion.

Six of the properties would also be classed as affordable homes.

Developers also highlight how the site already has planning permission (which was renewed in 2017) for the construction of five new homes. However, these earlier proposals would involve the demolition of the existing building now marked for conversion.

Access improvements were also approved as part of this earlier permission and would be replicated in this new proposal.