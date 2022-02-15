Plans to convert former Eastbourne beauty salon into HMO

On Tuesday (February 22), Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning committee is set to consider an application to convert a beauty salon and an apartment above it in Firle Road into a seven-bedroom House in Multiple Occupation (HMO).

The application has seen objections raised by a number of local residents, primarily due to concerns that the HMO use would impact on the surrounding area.

These concerns are not shared by planning officers who are recommending the application be approved.

Bourne Beauty in Firle Road. Image via Google Maps.

In a report to be considered by the community, a council planning officer said: “It is considered that the overall nature and level of activity associated with the proposed use would be consistent with surrounding residential development and would not result in unacceptable harm to residential amenity.

“Due to the sustainable location of the site, it is not considered that occupants of the proposed development would be reliant upon car ownership and, therefore, it is considered that the proposed use would not result in unacceptable parking stress upon the surrounding highway network.”

The conversion would see four new bedrooms created on the ground floor of the property, with a shared kitchen and living room area, as well as communal toilet and shower facilities. Some rooms would be provided with en suite facilities.

The majority of the proposed works would be internal, with exception of works to replace the existing shop front.