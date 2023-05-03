In a decision notice published on Thursday (April 27), a planning inspector has dismissed an appeal connected with plans to begin using a holiday lodge at Partridge Farm, near Peasmarsh, as a full time home.
The scheme had originally been refused by Rother District Council in January last year, due to concerns about both the loss of the holiday accommodation and whether the site would be suitable for a house.
While the inspector noted that these harms would only be ‘moderate’ at most, they ultimately agreed with the council’s position.
In their decision notice, the planning inspector said: “In this instance the moderate harm caused by location of the proposed dwelling and the reliance of its residents on private vehicles and the limited harm caused by the loss of tourist accommodation, would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits and therefore the presumption in favour of sustainable development does not apply.”