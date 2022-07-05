Plans to convert Three Bridges offices into school for children with special needs

The application, from the Serenity Education Group, asks permission to change the use of Atlantic House, in Three Bridges, to a state-funded school.
The council bought the three-storey building, in Henson Road – which used to house EDF Energy – in 2014 for almost £4.8m.
A spokesman said no deal with Serenity had been done yet to enable a school to be opened in the building.
Documents submitted with the application show 12 classrooms on the ground floor, 12 on the first floor and 16 on the second.
There is also space for a canteen, kitchens, play room, meeting room and various offices.
Outside, the documents show parking for 50 cars as well as the taxis and minibuses which would be used to transport some of the children to school.