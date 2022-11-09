Plans to create new apartments in Hastings town centre above Jempson's Cafe
A developer has put forward plans to create new apartments in Hastings town centre by converting former office space.
Permission is being sought from Hastings Borough Council to convert the floors above Jempson’s Cafe in Wellington Place into four flats.
Previously used as offices, the applicant says the space has been vacant for more than five years and has become ‘derelict’ since then.
If the scheme were approved, the applicant would convert the space to provide three two-bed apartments and a further single-bed apartment spread over two floors.