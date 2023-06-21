Plans for a new build home in Willingdon have been turned down at appeal.

In a decision notice published on Monday (June 19), a planning inspector has dismissed an appeal connected with plans to demolish part of a garage block in Coopers Hill and build a two-storey house in its place.

Wealden District Council planning officers had refused the proposals back in September 2021, having raised concerns around its impact on the character of the area and the comfort of those living in the proposed house. Despite the council’s well-publicised housing pressures, the officers’ concerns were shared by the planning inspector.

In their decision notice, the inspector wrote: “Whilst the site is within a wider mainly residential area, it is also within an important street scene gap in the dwellings on the west side of Coopers Hill.”

Application site (Credit: Wealden planning portal)

They added: “Because the dwelling would be taller, wider and a little deeper than the detached garage, its bulky form would harmfully erode the important openness within the site.

“Moreover, as the suburban character and appearance of the dwelling and its grounds would contrast starkly with the utilitarian character and rural appearance of the farmyard/garage group, it would be unacceptably incongruous.”

The inspector also shared concerns about the site’s proximity to the Chalk Farm Hotel and Nurseries — both of which are accessed from a road adjacent to the garage block.

The inspector said this proximity to these businesses would leave the proposed property with “barely any” quiet garden space, something which would go against local planning policy.