Moretons Investments is seeking planning permission for changes at 22 Montague Street.

The Grade II listed building is the latest addition to the company’s Worthing portfolio and was most recently occupied by Card Market.

The store has since closed and the developer says the building has ‘remained vacant for a long period of time’.

The unit formerly occupied by Card Market

A planning application submitted to Worthing Borough Council shows a new access door to the left and a new, ‘more traditional’ shop front.

Moretons intends to find an occupier for the store – though one has not yet been confirmed.

The developer also wishes to convert the upper floors of the four-storey building into six flats, though a formal planning application has not been submitted.

A design statement from the developer reads: “The proposal has the aim to reoccupy the space.

“The application is for a new shop front design and new adjacent entrance door to allow flexibility for the building by providing separate access to the upper floors.

“The current modern shop front does not respect the character or appearanceof the existing building.

“Providing a new, more traditional shop front is an enhancement opportunity and can contribute to the character and appearance of the street scene as a whole.”