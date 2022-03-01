Plans to increase budget approved as Chichester gears up for Platinum Jubilee

An extra £5,000 has been added to Chichester City Council’s budget ahead of the Platinum Jubilee Gala which will be held in the city on June 4.

The discussion at last Wednesday’s Chichester City Council meeting follows on from the proposal from its Finance Working Group Meeting which recommended to the full council that an additional £5,000 be added to the events budget bringing the total to £11,000 for 2022-23.

The Queen when she visited Chichester Festival Theatre in 2017. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-171130-173901008

But councillors also discussed whether the council could find sponsors for the upcoming events.

Councillor Richard Plowman said that he believed that the event would be fantastic for the city, especially considering how many major events were planned for 2022.

With the 100th anniversary of St George’s Chapel and the Royal Service Regiment parade being celebrated in the city Cllr Plowman said that the extra funding would be very helpful in commemorating such an important year in the city.