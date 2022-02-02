Plans to open Glynde pub in former railway station building

On Thursday (February 10), a Lewes District Council licensing panel is set to consider an application from Steamworks (Glynde) Limited to open a pub within the privately-owned former station building, most recently occupied by a paragliding business.

The applicant, who is linked to the Steamworks bar in Seaford, is seeking permission to serve alcohol from 10am to 11pm Monday to Saturday and from 10am to 10pm on Sundays.

The hearing has been called in light of objections raised by a local resident.

Former railway station building at Glynde (Google Maps - Street View)

The objector, whose personal details have been redacted from meeting papers, say the proposed pub would cause significant disruption and public nuisance and argue the location is ‘wholly inappropriate’ for a bar with late opening hours.

The objector said: “A slammed door and voices at 5pm are one thing. A well lubricated crowd having a ‘frank’ and loud discussion at 11pm on a Monday night is quite another.

“Regardless of intent it is inevitable that should a license be granted the intimate nature of this site would have a very detrimental effect.”

Notably, however, no objections have been raised by Sussex Police or any other responsible authorities.

The applicant, for their part, says the bar would have policies in place to avoid disturbance in the surrounding area.

In its application, a spokesman for the company said: “We recognise the importance of minimising our impact on the environment wherever possible including issues of noise, transport, drunkenness.

“Prominent, clear and legible notices will be displayed at the exit requesting the public to respect the needs of nearby residents and to leave the premises and the area quietly.

“Deliveries of goods necessary for the operation of the business will be carried out at such a time or in such a manner as to prevent nuisance and disturbance to nearby residents.

“Staff who arrive early morning or depart late at night [will] conduct themselves in such a manner to avoid causing disturbance to nearby residents.”