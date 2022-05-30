Plans to provide disabled access to Hunston playground permitted

Plans to provide disabled access to a Hunston playground has been permitted by Chichester District Council.

The all weather access path will be developed at the children’s playground on the Hunston Village Playing Field on Selsey Road.

Mrs Carol Smith’s application will ‘improve access to both the children’s playground and the Multi Use Sports Area for all users of the facilities, but specifically provides easier access for wheelchair users and pushchairs.’

In the report of permit Chichester District Council wrote: “The proposal would be appropriate having regard to the existing property and would not cause significant harm or detriment to the wider area and therefore would accord with local and national development plan policies.

“The proposal would be sufficiently distanced, orientated and designed so as not to have an unacceptable effect on the amenities of the neighbouring properties, in particular to their outlook

and privacy.”