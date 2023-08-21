Plans to redevelop former Holland of Rye furniture makers premises dismissed on appeal by inspector
In a decision notice published this month, a planning inspector has dismissed an appeal connected with proposals to redevelop the Holland of Rye site in South Undercliff.
In an application submitted to Rother District Council, developers had been seeking outline planning permission to demolish the existing building and replace it with both a new commercial building and four four-bedroom houses.
The plans were refused by Rother District Council in August last year, with officers raising concerns around overdevelopment, the loss of employment space and the impact of the construction on Ferry Cottage, a nearby Grade II listed building.
The developer appealed against this decision, but the council’s concerns were shared by the planning inspector.
In their decision notice, the inspector said: “The proposal would result in the removal of a utilitarian older building that is in a declining state of repair, the provision of modern commercial floor space and four family-sized dwellings.
“In addition, I acknowledge that the council is expected to readily meet its overall employment land supply target, but has a significant housing land supply shortfall. These public benefits weigh in favour of the proposal.
“However, the loss of employment floorspace in this location has not been justified. It has not been demonstrated that the proposal’s employment potential would be comparable to or exceed that of the retention of the whole site in employment use.
“Also, the proposal is cramped, over-intensive and would provide unsatisfactory living conditions for the occupiers of the proposed dwellings. Accordingly, I only give moderate weight to these combined public benefits.”