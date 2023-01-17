Plans to redevelop a much-loved community centre are set to go before Wealden planners next week.

On Thursday (January 19), Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee North is set to consider an application to demolish Mayfield Memorial Hall and build a new community and health centre in its place.

The new building, which would sit at the top of the Court Meadow recreation ground, would contain a community hall, new facilities for a relocated doctor’s surgery as well as space for other health services.

While recommended for approval by planning officers, the plans have attracted some objections from local residents. Objectors’ concerns include the size and design of the proposed building.

Proposed new community centre

Objections have also been raised by conservationists — including Wealden District Council’s own conservation officer — who argue the existing 1950s building should be preserved.

These concerns are not shared by planning officers, however, who say the benefits of the development would outweigh the downsides.

In a report recommending the scheme be approved, a Wealden planning officer said: “The comprehensive submission demonstrates that the wider public benefits arising from the delivery of a much needed and significantly improved community hall and medical health facility serving the village and its hinterland, would significantly and demonstrably outweigh any perceived harms.

“Most notably, the proposed GP surgery will be larger than existing, therefore enhancing access to health services for local residents.

“It is also considered that the proposed community and health centre will become a central hub for local residents, encouraging greater community cohesion. It will be fundamental in improving [the] health and wellbeing of residents and provide them with a facility that will allow them to make positive health choices.”

Officers added: “Whilst noting the comments lodged in representations and the concerns aired by objectors; it is considered the culmination of the additional work that has been undertaken, both in response to the pre-application engagements and internal review now results in a proposal that is considered to be policy compliant. It is therefore, considered on balance, to be acceptable in planning, heritage and landscape terms.”

