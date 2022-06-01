During a meeting of the cabinet on June 9, members will be recommended to approve spending £400,000 on the purchase and contract award of two electric compact sweepers for the town centre.
The money would also cover the cost of installing electric charge points in the Blackhorse Way car park.
A report to the cabinet said the vehicles were ‘reaching the end of their usable life’ and were becoming increasingly costly to maintain.
Also on the list of recommendations will be the refurbishment and contract award of one refuse collection vehicle at an estimated cost of £80,000.
Also the refurbishment of two highway sweepers at a cost of £101,000.
The report said that refurbishing the two sweepers – which run on hydro treated vegetable oil – would enable the council to use them for at least another five years.