Polegate 180-home development next to A27 is turned down

On Wednesday (May 11), Wealden District Council’s planning committee south considered an outline application to build up to 180 houses on land to the north of Jubilee Drive, to the north east of Polegate town centre.

While it lies outside of Polegate’s development boundary, the scheme had been recommended for approval, mainly because the council’s lack of a five-year supply of housing land means there is a presumption in favour of granting permission where there are no significant issues.

The committee felt differently, however, concluding that the scheme would not be in a sustainable location and be an overdevelopment of the site.

Indicative layout of the proposed Polegate housing scheme

This view was supported by ward councillor Angela Snell (Con), who said: “Polegate, particularly this area, has been overwhelmed by new development, resulting in pressure on amenities, infrastructure and services.

“I think this development would bear to the existing overload and therefore have an adverse impact which would outweigh the benefits suggested by its construction.”

Cllr Snell also argued the site’s access was unsuitable, that the scheme would generate too much traffic and have insufficient drainage. She also raised concerns about noise from the nearby A27 affecting future residents and whether the proposed mitigations would be sufficient.

Similar concerns had been raised by residents — of which there were ten according to committee papers — as well as Polegate Town Council.

As an outline scheme, developers Taylor Wimpey had only been seeking permission for the principle of building houses on the site, with all matters apart from access via Highgrove Crescent to come forward as part of a future application.