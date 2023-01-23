Police and Crime Commissioner hears about safety concerns during Lancing walkabout

​Last week, Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner (PCC) Katy Bourne joined Tim Loughton, MP for East Worthing & Shoreham for a walkabout around Lancing.

They were also joined by PCSO Stewart Metcalfe. Following concern expressed by residents about safety in the area, Mrs Bourne and Mr Loughton walked the high street to hear how crime is impacting the community and what people feel about the police’s response.

After speaking with a charity leader who runs sustainable projects in the area, they went to the North Street Co-op to meet the store manager and members of the Co-op team. The experiences from the Lancing Co-op store were instrumental in Sussex developing the One Touch Reporting trial. The pilot is run by Sussex Police in conjunction with National Business Crime Solutions , the Co-op and Mrs Bourne’s office. The technology allows colleagues to quickly report crime using the system.

Tim Loughton MP, Matt Etherington (WBC Cares), Scott Welch (WBC Cares), PCC Bourne, Adur Cllr Mike Mendoza & PCSO Metcalfe outside the current Pavilion

The report is then sent through to police, logged and responded to.

The new system is proving successful in simplifying reporting processes, delivering greater intelligence, identifying trends and reducing the impact of repeat offenders within communities.

Mrs Bourne and Mr Loughton were also accompanied on the walkabout by the chairman of Lancing Parish Council, Mike Mendoza, who invited Scott Welch, a professional boxer, to set up the Lancing Youth Hub initiative at the Pavilion owned by the parish council. The Lancing Youth Hub Initiative will be run by not-for-profit organisation WBC Cares.

WBC Cares, a previous recipient of Mrs Bourne’s Safer in Sussex Community Fund, is transforming the Pavilion, located on Monks Recreation Ground, into a venue that will run a seven-day programme of sports and creative activities for local youth.

Following the walkabout, Mrs Bourne and Mr Loughton met with local councillors to discuss crime statistics, anti-social behaviour as well as drug-usage and violence in the area.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Mrs Bourne said: “It was a very informative walkabout and it is always important to me that I see first-hand the issues some residents are facing and hear directly from them about their experiences.

“It is vital that our police officers are accessible and that they continue to listen to the community so we can find solutions to the issues that make those living here feel unsafe.

“I wasn’t surprised to see residents familiar with our Lancing PCSO – and that is exactly why I am committed to retaining all our PCSOs and preserving the visible neighbourhood policing that people really appreciate.”

Mr Loughton added: “It was good to have the Police & Crime Commissioner come to Lancing and spend some time walking around the village to hear about recent problems regarding anti-social behaviour and crime first hand from local residents, traders and councillors.

“My constituents are concerned about recent violent events and need to be assured that we are receiving our fair share of policing resources.

