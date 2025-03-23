Political opinion, Alison Bennett MP backs new party plan to improve access to education for children with special educational needs

Alison Bennett, Lib Dem MP for Mid Sussex has backed the party’s new rescue plan for the SEND system at Spring Conference in Harrogate, saying that “families deserve far better" and " I and my Liberal Democrat colleagues will be there for the children let down and forgotten by government after government”. The motion, which was passed overwhelmingly by members, contains a raft of policies including measures to improve inclusion of SEND students in mainstream schools – by introducing mandatory SEND training for all teachers and education professionals.

Alison added that council budgets had been “stretched beyond their limits” due to the neglect of the last Conservative government.

The Liberal Democrats are also calling for the acceleration of state-funded special needs schools to rapidly increase capacity in schools for children with SEND. 67 specialist schools are currently stuck in planning delays, holding up plans to boost capacity in state educational settings.

Currently, many children with special educational needs are unable to access the right education for them due to a widespread lack of provision. This often leads to children travelling long distances to special schools, or being sent to expensive private providers whilst council budgets are stretched to their limit.

Alison had afternoon tea in Harrogate with young carers and Lib Dem MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, Tom Gordon

The Liberal Democrats are pushing for “drastic” reform of the special educational needs system and are calling for decisive action to end the SEND crisis for good.

Alison said “there are too many parents in Mid Sussex who fight tooth and nail to try to get their children the support they need and deserve. Adding that “the previous Conservative government caused a crisis in special needs provision – failing children, parents and teachers, and stretching council budgets beyond their limits. Now we need to see real, urgent action from Labour."

Alison believes “children and their families deserve far better", saying she was "so proud we’ve launched our new calls to fix the crisis in Harrogate this weekend."