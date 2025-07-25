Political opinion: Alison Bennett MP introduces new bill to guarantee legal right to respite care for unpaid carers

On Tuesday (22nd July), Alison Bennett, Liberal Democrat MP for Mid Sussex, introduced a Bill in Parliament that, if passed, would give unpaid carers a statutory right to regular respite breaks.

Unpaid carers – family members and friends who provide essential care to loved ones – currently save the UK economy an estimated £184 billion each year. Yet many struggle with burnout, poverty, and lack of support. Alison’s Unpaid Carers (Respite and Support) Bill, supported by the Party Leader Sir Ed Davey MP and other Liberal Democrat MPs, seeks to address this injustice by:

Creating a legal entitlement to regular, funded respite care

Placing a duty on the Secretary of State to ensure that unpaid carers are offered respite breaks

Requiring sustainable government funding for this new right as part of wider care reform

“Unpaid carers are the unsung heroes of our social care system,” said Alison. “Too often, they are left to cope alone, without rest or recognition. My bill would give them what they’ve long needed - the legal right to step away, recharge, and care for themselves for once.”

Alison in Parliament

Alison’s campaign follows her work as Parliamentary Champion for Carers Week 2025, during which she met with carers across the UK. Many shared harrowing accounts of caring for loved ones without adequate rest, financial support, or help from social services.

“This bill is about putting principles into practice,” said Alison. “Carers deserve more than just thanks - they need practical, legal support that acknowledges the vital role they play in our communities.”

The bill builds on existing reforms such as the Carer’s Leave Act 2023, which introduced one week of unpaid leave for carers - a step widely seen as important but insufficient. Campaigners have also continued to highlight the inadequacy of the Carer’s Allowance, currently set at just £81.90 per week, which many say punishes those trying to balance care with paid work.

Alison is calling for cross-party support.