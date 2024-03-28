Political opinion: Andrew Griffith’s South Downs farmers meeting

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Spring meeting was hosted by Petworth farmers Mark and Richard Chandler and was an opportunity for the MP to hear the latest views about a range of issues which matter to this important rural sector.

The meeting followed last month’s announcement of Government investment of £427million for grants towards improving farming productivity. This is alongside £75million for water and flood management to safeguard agricultural land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Food security and ‘Buy British’ was a key topic of discussion at the meeting, with farmers keen to see more being done to encourage shoppers to buy seasonal British grown produce. Six of the main eight supermarkets with online deliveries have now included a ‘Buy British’ button to their website to help consumers identify local produce.

Andrew Griffith with South Downs farmers

On Monday (24th) two South Downs farmers were amongst a convoy that arrived in tractors on Parliament Square in Westminster as part of a ‘No Farmers, No Food’ campaign. Andrew Griffith MP is supportive of their message, that British farming needs the greatest help if productivity is to grow, and farmland is to be protected.

Farming has an important role in shaping the countryside. More than 80 per cent of the South East is classified as rural, and employing well over 2,000 people. High quality dairy, meat, and arable production is a part of the South Downs landscape with farming being a key part of habitats protection through responsible and sustainable countryside stewardship.

Andrew Griffith said:

“It was good to see a cross section of farmers and land-owners at my latest meeting this morning. We talked food security, the level of taxpayer funded support for British farmers (flat across this Parliament as many observed to me), the number of land-owners and DEFRA schemes seeking to take land out of food production and how we achieve our shared desire for the UK consumer to buy more high-quality, British produced food.

Andrew Griffith speaking to South Downs farmers at rounndtable

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad