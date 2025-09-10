Political opinion: British farmers deserve better, says Chichester MP Jess Brown-Fuller

Liberal Democrat MP for Chichester, Jess Brown-Fuller, is calling on the Government to stop neglecting Britain’s farmers and to take urgent action to safeguard the future of rural communities, as MPs celebrate the NFU’s Back British Farming Day.

The party is demanding a full package of support, including scrapping the unfair Family Farm Tax, restoring Defra funding for Young Farmers’ Clubs, and introducing mandatory country-of-origin labelling on all beef products, including in large shops and restaurants.

Jess met with the NFU on Wednesday to discuss a number of issues affecting farmers in Chichester. In particular, the NFU raised concerns about the Fruit and Vegetable Scheme, a legacy of EU membership, which is ending this December without a replacement. The impact on Chichester’s soft fruit farmers will be significant, with the funding worth £40 million to the horticulture sector.

The call comes on Back British Farming Day, shortly after the Government signed off on 13,000 tonnes of tariff-free US beef imports with President Trump, threatening to undercut British producers with cheaper, lower-standard beef. At the same time, the Government has axed long-standing Defra funding for the National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs (NFYFC), which has supported more than 23,000 young people for over 30 years.

Jess Brown-Fuller MP

The Liberal Democrats have pledged to continue fighting for a £1 billion boost to the farming budget and fairer treatment for family farms across the UK.

Jess Brown-Fuller MP said: “British farmers put food on our tables and keep our rural economy alive, but this Government keeps selling them short.

“From unfair taxes on family farms to slashing Defra support for young farmers, ministers are making it harder for the next generation to survive in agriculture.

“I am particularly concerned about our horticultural industry in Chichester, which at the end of this year will lose out on the Fruit and Vegetables Aid Scheme, with no obvious plans forthcoming to mitigate these cuts.

“The Liberal Democrats are demanding proper backing, fairer funding and clear labelling so shoppers can support British produce. It’s time to stop neglecting our farmers and start standing up for them. British farmers deserve better.”