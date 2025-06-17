Political opinion by Alison Griffiths MP: A closer look at how the Government is spending your money

In her weekly column for Sussex World, Bognor Regis and Littlehampton MP Alison Griffiths highlights what the Spending Review means for defence, for winter fuel payments, and for your wallet.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week, the Chancellor delivered the 2025 Spending Review. It’s the Government’s process for setting departmental budgets for the years ahead. I was in the House of Commons, listening closely to understand what this means for residents across Bognor Regis, Littlehampton, and our surrounding villages.

Let me begin by welcoming the decision to increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP from April 2027. In an increasingly uncertain world, investing in our national security is essential. It was the Conservatives who consistently championed this increase. However, this is the bare minimum. There is no pathway provided by the Government to reach the 3% of GDP advocated by the Conservative Party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m pleased by the announcement made ahead of the Review to largely reverse this Government’s cuts to the Winter Fuel Payment. More than 75% of pensioners will now receive the payment in time for winter. Pensioners earning £35,000 or less will automatically receive the support. With my Conservative colleagues, this is an issue I’ve long campaigned on, raising it in Parliament, in the media, and through speeches and interventions.

Alison Griffiths, Member of Parliament for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton highlights what the Spending Review means for you

However, the Spending Review raises serious concerns. It follows a “spend now, tax later” approach, with no credible plan for economic growth and no clear explanation of how these commitments will be funded. It’s fantasy economics, which assumes significant savings from “productivity” and “digital reform”. It doesn’t spend your money wisely.

Labour’s plans will increase debt interest payments by £80 billion over this Parliament. Even that assumes that the OBR forecasts on interest rates hold firm. That’s money that otherwise could have been spent on our schools, roads, and local services. Residents and businesses across our towns and villages will once again be left to pick up the cost.

The Home Office faces real-terms cuts. This raises the urgent question: how will the Government fund its pledge to recruit new police officers?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the Chancellor’s £40 billion tax raid in the Autumn Statement, businesses are feeling squeezed. This latest spending spree offers no reassurance that further tax rises aren’t just around the corner.

This Spending Review wasn’t a serious plan for the economy. It was political positioning dressed up as policy. A magic money tree on steroids. The inevitable tax rises to pay for it, means that it is working people who’ll be left picking up the bill. I’ll keep fighting for a serious, sustainable plan that works for Bognor Regis, Littlehampton and our villages.

Did you know I have a Community eNewsletter? Keep up to date with how I'm working hard for you all year round, and sign up at alisongriffiths.org.uk.

If you have an issue you think I can help with, please email me at [email protected] or write to me at Alison Griffiths MP, House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA.