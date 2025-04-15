Political opinion by Alison Griffiths MP: Tackling crime across Bognor Regis and Littlehampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In her weekly column for Sussex World, Bognor Regis and Littlehampton MP, Alison Griffiths, discusses crime and anti-social behaviour following the shocking murder of Metodi Ivanov.

The tragic murder of Metodi Ivanov on Friday, 4th April, has left our community deeply shocked. My thoughts and heartfelt condolences remain with Metodi’s family and friends.

In the aftermath of this incident, I spoke directly with the Operations Chief Inspector of Sussex Police. A suspect has been charged with murder and remanded in custody. This remains an active investigation, led by the Major Crimes Unit. Police believe this to be an isolated incident, and they are not seeking any further suspects.

Sussex Police stepped up local patrols to reassure residents and capture time-critical evidence through door-to-door enquiries. I’m in close contact with our police team as they work to establish the full facts, and I’ll continue to monitor developments closely.

Alison Griffiths, MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, with PC Ferris

It is vital that anyone with information comes forward. You can contact my office, or report directly to the police via www.sussex.police.uk or by calling 101 and quoting Operation Rudgwick. Alternatively, you can speak anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

I know that this tragic murder has highlighted a wider concern in the community about crime and anti-social behaviour. Last week, I joined PC Martin Ferris on patrol. He has served our communities in Bognor Regis and Littlehampton for nearly 16 years. It was an insightful patrol. We talked about local crime, anti-social behaviour, and the reality of modern policing for officers day-to-day. I used the opportunity to raise concerns that residents have shared with me recently. I have also done so with the Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner, the Operations Chief Inspector, and the CEO of Arun District Council.

While we were out on patrol, a call came in from the owner of a nearby retail outlet. PC Ferris and other officers responded quickly and made an arrest.

My goal is to ensure this kind of visibility and swift action is always the experience in Bognor Regis and Littlehampton. I welcome the news that Bognor Regis will soon receive a new police pod. Staffed with officers, the pod is designed to be mobile, enabling it to be placed in hotspot areas. It’s not a fix-all solution, but this initiative will help create a more visible presence, act as a deterrent, and, I hope, improve confidence in our town centres.

MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, Alison Griffiths, patrolling Bognor Regis high street with PC Martin Ferris.

Visible policing is only one part of the solution. It is critical that we all report every incident of crime or anti-social behaviour. Reporting is what helps the police identify patterns, allocate resources effectively, and take action. It also allows me to challenge both the police and the Police and Crime Commissioner, where necessary, to ensure that our communities get the support they need. To report a crime or anti-social behaviour, please call 101 or report it online at sussex.police.uk. In an emergency, always dial 999.

These are complex issues, with many underlying root causes. The police are the final frontier, but other local and national agencies have a role to play in management and prevention. I am holding further meetings with a wide range of individuals and organisations to push for enhanced local action. I will continue to work closely with community partnerships and business representatives.

Crime must never be tolerated, and those who choose to break the law must face the full consequences. I remain committed to standing up for our area, ensuring our voices are heard, and working with everyone - residents, police, and local leaders - to make our streets and communities safer.

If you have any concerns, please don’t hesitate to get in touch with me. Ways to do so are below.

Alison Griffiths, MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, on patrol with PC Martin Ferris

If you have an issue you think I can help with, please email me at [email protected] or write to me at Alison Griffiths MP, House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA.