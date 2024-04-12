Political opinion: Calls for Crawley to receive its ‘fair share’ of highways funding

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At a time when residents’ complaints about road conditions in Crawley appear to be at an all-time high, it will come as a surprise to many to discover that West Sussex’s proposed capital delivery programme for road repairs over the next 12 months proposes repair schemes for just 12 roads in Crawley, the same allocation as was made in the 2023-24 council year. During the same period of time, Chichester has been allocated 125 schemes, receiving a quarter of the county’s road repair schemes.

While Crawley occupies just two percent of the county’s land mass, it has by far the greatest population density and is responsible for 26% of the county’s entire economic activity, with two-thirds of the town’s workforce commuting in on a daily basis. Consequently, the town’s roads are by far most heavily used in West Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on the figures, Labour’s candidate for Crawley, Peter Lamb, said: “This allocation is insulting and will mean Crawley’s roads continue to degrade over the next 12 months. West Sussex County Council’s Conservative leadership are happy enough to take 78% of Crawley’s council tax and the business rates which come from our strong local economy, but have no interest in the town when it comes to meeting residents’ needs.

Crawley has been allocatedfewer road repair schemes than any other part of West Sussex

“The fact that so many of the leading Conservatives at the county council represent parts of our town, just adds insult to injury. They can see the harm being caused to their residents, but just keep toeing the party line.