Political opinion: Car thieves “getting away with it” as just 2% charged

This item has been supplied by the Liberal Democrat party. Sussex’s Liberal Democrats have accused the Conservatives of letting their communities down as new analysis reveals that just 2% of car thefts in Sussex result in a charge. Analysis of official Home Office data by the Liberal Democrats has revealed that In the first three quarters of 2022, 1468 car thefts were reported in Sussex. Only 29 cases resulted in a charge or summons.
By Jamie BennettContributor
Published 11th Apr 2024, 14:27 BST
Meanwhile, 1,033 cases were closed without a suspect being identified - equivalent to 4 car thefts going unsolved every day.

National figures paint a similarly grim picture, with only 2% of all car thefts in the first three quarters of 2022 resulting in a charge - down from 4% in that same period in 2022.

Sussex’s Liberal Democrats have slammed the Conservatives for the stark figures, after years of their cuts have left police forces overstretched and under-resourced.

The party is calling for a return to proper community policing - where officers are visible and have the time to focus on preventing and solving crimes - so that criminals can no longer act with impunity.

Commenting on the figures, Liberal Democrat Police and Crime Commissioner candidate for Sussex, Jamie Bennett said: “The Government is asleep at the wheel. Criminals are getting away with almost every car theft in Sussex - which is an outrageous failure.

“These thieves have brought misery to our communities, and must be caught and punished. But the local police are too overstretched to actually catch the criminals. By slashing community officer numbers, the Conservatives are only benefiting the criminals.

“We need a return to proper community policing, with visible officers who are preventing and tackling crime.”

