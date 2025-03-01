Political opinion: Chichester MP calls on Government to scrap energy bill rise for struggling pensioners

Liberal Democrat MP for Chichester, Jess Brown-Fuller, is calling on the Government to scrap the latest energy bill rise for local pensioners who’ve been stripped of their Winter Fuel Payments.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This comes as energy regulator Ofgem has this week confirmed that the price cap for energy bills is set to rise a further 6.4% from April, the third consecutive quarter where prices have risen.

Jess Brown-Fuller, the Liberal Democrat MP for Chichester says they're really concerned about the impact this could have on vulnerable pensioners across West Sussex, especially given the already substantial rises in water bills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previous Liberal Democrat research has found that nine in ten UK adults are worried about the cost of heating and have changed how they heat their homes this winter, to help keep bills lower.

Jess Brown-Fuller MP

The Liberal Democrats are also calling for the introduction of an energy social tariff, to protect vulnerable people living in fuel poverty.

“I’m really worried about the impact this latest energy bill rise will have on vulnerable pensioners and families in our community. I’ve heard from people who have been forced to choose between heating or eating this winter. At a time when water bills are also increasing, it is disgraceful that pensioners who have lost their Winter Fuel Payments will also have to face increased energy bills,” said Jess.

“The Liberal Democrats are calling on the Government to scrap this latest energy bill rise for pensioners who have had their Winter Fuel Payments scrapped. The government needs to get a grip on energy bills, the least they could do is ensure that bills do not get bigger for those impacted by this cut,” she added.