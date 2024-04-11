Political opinion: Chichester welcomes Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Liberal Democrat candidate
and live on Freeview channel 276
Polling Day will be Thursday May 2nd. Many people across the Chichester area will be receiving their polling cards in the next few days if they have not done so already.
Jess Brown-Fuller, the Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for Chichester was delighted to welcome Jamie Bennett, the Liberal Democrat candidate for Police and Crime Commissioner for Sussex, to Chichester.
Jamie’s key manifesto pledge is to cut the costs of the Commissioner’s office (including halving the salary of the Commissioner!) and invest the savings in restoring the 140 Sussex police officers that have been cut since 2011.
Jamie said: “I also plan to put the Chichester custody centre, which is still being paid for out of public funds, back into active use – so that Chichester police officers don’t spend their time ferrying people who need to be in custody all the way to Worthing instead of policing the streets of Chichester.”
See more information on Jamie Bennett’s campaign at: https://www.southeastlibdems.org.uk/pcc-elections-2024/jamie-bennett-for-sussex/