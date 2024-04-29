Political opinion: Conservative and Labour MPs vote to weaken water regulator powers despite sewage crisis

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

MPs voted on the government's new proposals to ensure any regulator imposing a fine or action on a company, must take into account the impact on economic growth.

This new Statutory Instrument, known as the “Growth Duty” could allow water companies to escape fines for sewage pollution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Environmental groups including the Wildlife and Countryside Link and Surfers Against Sewage warned the changes will diminish regulator powers. The CEO of Wildlife and Countryside Link slammed the changes, saying they could lead to weakened enforcement against companies and promote deregulation of environmental laws.

Alison Bennett near local waterway.

Conservative and Labour MPs voted to downgrade Ofwat’s enforcement powers, despite cross-party opposition in the House of Commons.

Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate for Mid Sussex Alison Benett said: "It was devastating to see both Conservative and Labour MPs vote to help water firms get off the hook.

“Ofwat will now be fighting Southern Water with one hand tied behind their back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone here is fed up with our waterways being destroyed by sewage, and it is a kick in the teeth to see the local Conservative MP vote this way in Parliament.

“People tell me they want an MP who will actually vote to take tough action on these polluting firms. This government is letting them rake in massive profits all whilst sewage discharges increase. It all stinks.

“Mid Sussex deserves better than a Conservative MP who actively votes in favour of weaker regulation on water firms. Local communities will be furious about this vote.”