Political opinion: Councillor and Prospective Parliamentary Candidate Lucian Fernando meets Lee Anderson, MP
and live on Freeview channel 276
Councillor Lucian Fernando, Hastings Borough Council Member and Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for the Hastings and Rye constituency in the upcoming general election, is set to represent Reform UK. His recent invitation to the House of Commons by Lee Anderson MP, who joined Reform UK from the Conservative Party, marks a significant moment for the party and its growing influence.
Lee Anderson MP, having recently aligned himself with Reform UK, extended an invitation to Councillor Lucian Fernando to the House of Commons to discuss shared values and the direction of the party. This meeting underscores the increasing resonance of Reform UK's policies and the appeal of its new direction within the political landscape.
Following Lee Anderson's transition to Reform UK, the party has experienced an extraordinary surge in membership, with over 2000 new members joining in just under three days. This surge in membership speaks volumes about the public's hunger for change and their alignment with Reform UK's vision for a reformed Britain.
Commenting on the invitation and the surge in membership, Councillor Lucian Fernando stated, "It's truly inspiring to witness individuals like Lee Anderson MP embracing the values and direction of Reform UK. The remarkable influx of new members demonstrates the urgent need for change in our political landscape."
As the general election approaches, Councillor Lucian Fernando stands ready to champion the values and policies of Reform UK, offering a compelling alternative for the constituents of Hastings and Rye who seek genuine reform and representation. "Britain needs reform, and reform needs everyone."