Political opinion: Crawley MP Peter Lamb welcomes new funding for Crawley GP Surgery

Crawley Member of Parliament, Peter Lamb, has welcomed the Government’s announcement that the Primary Care Utilisation and Modernisation Fund will deliver £102m in upgrades to over a thousand GP surgeries across England, including in Crawley.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Locally, Furnace Green GP Surgery will benefit from the scheme, which exists to create additional space in existing buildings to enable practices to see more patients, boost productivity, and improve patient care.

It represents the biggest investment in GP facilities in many years and forms part of the Government’s plan to shift care out of hospitals and into the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the last year, the Government has secured the end of NHS strikes, cut NHS waiting lists, agreed a landmark agreement with GPs to secure the future of care, recruited over 4,000 new GPs, and announced a 3% increase in year-on-year real-terms funding for day-to-day services in the Comprehensive Spending Review.

Peter Lamb MP, Member of Parliament for Crawley

“Primary care is the bedrock of our National Health Service and I welcome the actions being taken to ensure that patients here in Crawley, and across the country, can receive the quality of service that they deserve.”

“The NHS is one of the largest organisations on the planet, there remains much to be done to turn it around from the record low conditions it had reached under the last Government, but the actions taken since the election make it clear that our NHS is safe in Labour’s hands.”