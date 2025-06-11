Political opinion: Crawley MP Peter Lamb welcomes new funding for Crawley GP Surgery

By Peter Lamb
Contributor
Published 11th Jun 2025, 17:13 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2025, 09:04 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Crawley Member of Parliament, Peter Lamb, has welcomed the Government’s announcement that the Primary Care Utilisation and Modernisation Fund will deliver £102m in upgrades to over a thousand GP surgeries across England, including in Crawley.

Locally, Furnace Green GP Surgery will benefit from the scheme, which exists to create additional space in existing buildings to enable practices to see more patients, boost productivity, and improve patient care.

It represents the biggest investment in GP facilities in many years and forms part of the Government’s plan to shift care out of hospitals and into the community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Over the last year, the Government has secured the end of NHS strikes, cut NHS waiting lists, agreed a landmark agreement with GPs to secure the future of care, recruited over 4,000 new GPs, and announced a 3% increase in year-on-year real-terms funding for day-to-day services in the Comprehensive Spending Review.

Peter Lamb MP, Member of Parliament for Crawleyplaceholder image
Peter Lamb MP, Member of Parliament for Crawley

Peter Lamb, Labour’s Member of Parliament for Crawley said:

“Primary care is the bedrock of our National Health Service and I welcome the actions being taken to ensure that patients here in Crawley, and across the country, can receive the quality of service that they deserve.”

“The NHS is one of the largest organisations on the planet, there remains much to be done to turn it around from the record low conditions it had reached under the last Government, but the actions taken since the election make it clear that our NHS is safe in Labour’s hands.”

Related topics:Peter LambGovernmentMember of ParliamentLabourGP surgeriesNHSEngland
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice