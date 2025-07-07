Political opinion: Crawley MP welcomes Government’s Infrastructure Strategy

Peter Lamb, Member of Parliament for Crawley, has welcomed the Labour’s Government’s announcement of £725bn of long-term funding for UK infrastructure.

The investment comes as part of the recent UK Infrastructure Strategy, a long-term plan for both renewing national infrastructure and building the new infrastructure necessary for 21st Century Britain. As part of the strategy, the soaring maintenance backlog which has left schools, colleges, hospitals and courts in disrepair will be turned around over the course of the next decade.

This new strategy aims to provide the stability and confidence necessary to attract private sector investment, boosting British supply chains and jobs, and taking a joined-up view to improving planning and delivery across all types of infrastructure.

It will also encourage inward investment by providing a long-term vision that gives investors the certainty they need to commit funding to projects, creating job opportunities and boosting living standards for people across the country, delivering on the Plan for Change.

Peter Lamb Member of Parliament for Crawley said:

“Under the last Government the UK suffered from sluggish economic growth, the direct consequence of the politics of austerity which saw the UK Government remove investment from our economy at the same time as other major economies were investing in theirs. The new infrastructure strategy reverses this mistake, giving private investors the confidence that if the UK Government is prepared to invest for growth, they can be confident that putting their own money into UK business will deliver results for everyone.”