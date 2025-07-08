Political opinion: Former Hastings and Rye MP launches campaign against “South East Tax Raid”

Former Hastings & Rye MP Sally-Ann Hart has launched a new grassroots campaign to oppose what she calls a “tax raid on Sussex and the South East” – a direct response to Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner’s proposals to shift the burden of council tax rises onto southern communities.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This region is the second-biggest contributor to the UK economy,” Hart said. “We pay our way. But under Labour, we’re being treated like a cash machine. This is about fairness, and I won’t stand by while Sussex is punished to bankroll other parts of the country.”

Hart, who is now standing to be the Conservative candidate for the first ever Mayor of Sussex, has launched a public petition and called on residents, councillors, and business owners to join the fight against the policy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Angela Rayner’s plan would hit families and businesses across the South East with higher council tax bills – even in some of the most deprived communities in the country,” Hart said. “When Rayner tars the South with one brush, she forgets places like Sidley in Bexhill, the estates in Hailsham, corners of Crawley and Bognor, or deprived wards in Brighton. These areas are struggling just as much as anywhere in the North.”

Sally-Ann Hart campaigning

Recent reports have highlighted Labour’s ambition to rebalance public finances by shifting resources away from the South East.

A Times article published in June revealed proposals for southern households to face above-inflation council tax rises to fund regeneration in northern cities. Critics argue this would hit areas already under pressure – many of which have seen stagnant funding and economic challenges of their own.

Sally-Ann Hart, who previously chaired the All-Party Parliamentary Group for the South East and for Coastal Communities, has a track record of fighting for fairer investment in the region. She is also a director of a company set up to attract private sector backing to extend high-speed rail and unlock growth across the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This isn’t about party politics – it’s about standing up for Sussex,” she said.

“I’ve stood up for some of the most deprived wards in the country – and I used to represent them. And just a few minutes away, you’ll find some of the most affluent. Sussex isn’t one thing – it’s complex, it’s mixed, and it deserves leadership that reflects that.”

The petition to oppose Angela Rayner’s tax raid is now live on https://sallyannforsussex.co.uk/taxraid/