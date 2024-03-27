Political opinion: Gillian Keegan announces £13.8 million to support children with SEND in West Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mrs Keegan, who also serves as Secretary of State for Education, has overseen a record annual £850 million investment for councils across the country to create new places for young people with SEND and AP in mainstream and special schools. This will provide specialist support for children with autism, learning difficulties, mobility difficulties, and more to meet their extra needs.

Since coming into office, the Government has opened 108 new special schools, with a further 92 on the way, so every child can access the right support at the right time, and benefit from a world-class education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This marks a tripling in previous levels of investment with this £2.6 billion package from 2022 to 2025. The Government has also delivered 60,000 more special needs places since 2010 to ensure no parent has to fight for the right support for their children.

Chichester MP Gillian Keegan announces £13.8 million for SEND education in West Sussex

Mrs Keegan, whose nephew was born with Down Syndrome, said: “I've seen it first hand in my own family how complex and stressful navigating the special educational needs system can be for a parent.

“That is why today we are taking another step to ensure our education system, both here in West Sussex and nationally, provides all children with the very best start in life.

“I pleased that this will include a £13.8 million investment in West Sussex’s SEND and AP education system, part of a wider package worth £850 million for local authorities across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad