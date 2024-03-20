Political opinion: Gillian Keegan champions Chichester’s tourism economy with local industry summit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The roundtable, which coincides with English Tourism Week, will focus on Chichester and the surrounding area’s role as a major attraction for millions of people each year and the recent successes and challenges for organisations operating in the sector.

The MP will be joined at the roundtable by senior leaders from across Chichester’s tourist economy, including representatives from the cathedral, Pallant House, Chichester BID, Chichester Festival Theatre, Novium Museum and Chichester Business Association.

Tourism in the South East is currently worth £10 billion according to VisitEngland, with Experience West Sussex estimating that the county’s individual contribution stands at £1.34 billion.

Gillian Keegan will host local leaders from the tourism industry at a roundtable this week.

While the pandemic and recent economic challenges have proved difficult for many working in tourism, VisitEngland has forecast that visitor spend across England is likely to hit a record high this year and exceed pre-pandemic levels for the first time, bringing in approximately £34.1 billion to the economy.

Speaking to local media, Mrs Keegan said: “English Tourism Week sets the scene for the peak summer season as people come from across the world to see our culture, heritage, stunning coastline, rolling countryside and vibrant city centre.

“As the weather turns warmer and with Easter up ahead, now is the time to put Chichester’s tourist economy centre stage.

“With 33 per cent of people now saying they would be more likely to choose a trip in the UK than overseas, this is a prime opportunity to showcase all that our area has to offer. I’m looking forward to exploring these opportunities further at my roundtable on Friday.”

Natasha McLeod, a senior manager at The Great Sussex Way who are co-hosting the summit, said: “English Tourism Week is a great opportunity to celebrate our stunning, sunny corner of West Sussex and all it has to offer. From Midhurst and Petworth to the Manhood Peninsula, there’s so much to explore.