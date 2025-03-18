Political opinion: GP wait times worsening, says Chichester MP

In 2024 over 6 million patients across several counties, including Sussex, Hampshire, Berkshire, and Oxfordshire, had to wait two weeks or longer for a GP appointment, research by the Liberal Democrats has revealed.

This is nearly a 14% increase from the year before. In addition, nearly 2 million patients across the region waited over 28 days for an appointment.

The Liberal Democrats have warned that too many patients are being left waiting worried and in pain, which is why the party is calling for the legal right to a GP appointment within a week, or within 24 hours if in urgent need. This would be done by boosting GP numbers by 8,000.

“Long waits can lead to unnecessary suffering or even a missed crucial diagnosis. This puts even more pressure on our health services here in the south which are already on their knees,” said Jess Brown-Fuller, the Liberal Democrat MP for Chichester.

"It’s time for change and that starts with investing properly in primary care, which would reduce the strain on hospitals and emergency departments. That is why we’re calling on the Government to give everyone the legal right to an appointment within a week, or within 24 hours if in urgent need,” said Jess, who is the Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Hospitals and Primary Care.