Political opinion: Hastings & Rye MP visits local attractions to show support for English Tourism Week

Coordinated by VisitEngland and took place from Friday 15 – Sunday 24 March, English Tourism Week is an annual celebration of the tourism industry, highlighting its importance to local economies and promoting the innovation, quality and range of products and services on offer to encourage more domestic breaks.

This year’s campaign is using the strapline ‘supporting tourism, the heart of our community’ to celebrate the amazing people, places, businesses, attractions, experiences and destinations at the heart of England’s tourism sector.

Tourism is one of England’s largest and most valuable industries, supporting hundreds of thousands of small-to-medium sized businesses, employing 2.6 million people and, in 2022, generating £66 billion for the economy in domestic visitor spending.

Sally-Ann Hart MP said: “Tourism in Hastings and Rye not only contributes significantly to the local economy but also helps preserve and showcase our rich history, culture, and natural beauty.

“To mark English Tourism Week, I visited a number of tourism attractions including The Hastings Shipwreck Museum which has a fascinating collection of artefacts from ships wrecked in the English Channel from as far back as the Anne in 1690 as well as an exhibition of local fossils. There are plenty of interactive activities for both adults and children.

“I also visited Charles Palmer Vineyards in Winchelsea. This is a family run estate producing an amazing selection of delicious wines. You can pop in to sample a glass or arrange a wine tasting in their new outside covered patio.

“Finally, I also visited Rye Heritage Centre which is well worth a visit to see the fantastic Rye Town Model, enjoy a 15-minute sound and light show and learn of the history of this beautiful town.”

VisitEngland Director Andrew Stokes said: “As the weather turns warmer and with Easter up ahead, now is the time to put tourism centre stage and showcase this wonderful industry which supports millions of jobs and communities across England.