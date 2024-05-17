Political opinion: Henry Smith MP delight that ban on live animal exports is to become law

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This item has been submitted by the office of Henry Smith MP. Henry Smith MP has hailed the Animal Welfare (Live Exports) Bill passing the final stages of voting in Parliament (on Tuesday, 14th May), meaning it will now receive royal assent.

The Bill passed its report stage in the House of Lords on 8th May, and committee stage on 14th March having already passed all stages in the House of Commons.

The passage of the Bill into law fulfils a crucial pledge from the Conservative 2019 General Election manifesto to ban the export of cattle, sheep, goats, pigs and horses for slaughter and fattening from Great Britain. This follows concerns from politicians and campaign groups alike for animal welfare, and the legislation will be a concrete step towards stopping unnecessary stress, exhaustion and injury caused by exporting live animals.

Henry said: “I’m delighted to see that the Animal Welfare (Live Exports) Bill will now become law.

“The UK is a nation of animal lovers, and the fact that sheep, cattle and other animals were facing uncomfortable and possibly life-threatening conditions when being moved abroad was unacceptable.

“This new legislation puts those wrongs right by banning live exports for fattening and slaughter – delivering on a key manifesto pledge and securing the dignity of animals in the future.”

The Secretary of State for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, Steve Barclay, commented: “It’s fantastic to see that the Animal Welfare (Live Exports) Bill will now become law.

“Britain can be proud of our high standards when it comes to animal welfare – and this Bill strengthens these further, by preventing livestock from being subjected to undue stress and harm.