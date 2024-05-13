Political opinion: Henry Smith MP questions Nature Minister over animal welfare measures and hails school’s efforts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This item has been submitted by the office of Henry Smith MP. Henry Smith MP has spoken in the House of Commons (on Thursday, 9th May) where he asked the Government about its work to improve animal welfare.

In addition to his question to the Minister for Nature, Rebecca Pow, the Crawley MP also hailed the efforts of Larch Class at Three Bridges Primary School, who recently wrote to him in support of protecting endangered species.

Speaking in Central Lobby after asking his question in the House of Commons, Henry said: “Throughout my time in Parliament I’ve consistently spoken out on issues relating to animal welfare and I was pleased to see that the pupils in Larch Class at Three Bridges Primary School have been learning about protecting endangered species.

“I was delighted to highlight their keen interest with the Nature Minister in the House of Commons and look forward to urging the Government to continue its important work in this area.

Henry Smith MP is backing the campaign.

“My Hunting Trophies (Import Prohibition) Bill was filibustered, blocked and eventually timed out by a small number of members of the House of Lords – my Bill had the unanimous support of the House of Commons. I’m now supporting an identical Bill to mine and recently spoke in Parliament to support this in March.”

Speaking in the House of Commons, Henry Smith MP asked the Secretary of State for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs: “What steps his Department is taking to help improve animal welfare.”

The Minister for Nature, Rebecca Pow, responded: “This Government remain absolutely committed to implementing our Action Plan for Animal Welfare. Since the Action Plan was published in 2021, we have made significant progress on a whole raft of animal welfare measures, such as introducing tougher sentences on animal cruelty and new laws on animal sentience, bringing forward legislation to ban live exports and keeping primates as pets, launching the Animal Health and Welfare Pathway, ensuring the microchipping of cats, and backing critical legislation to crack down on puppy smuggling, pet abduction and livestock worrying.”

Henry Smith MP asked the Minister for Nature: “I am grateful for that answer and, indeed, for all the animal welfare measures that this Government have introduced. Recently, pupils in Larch Class at Three Bridges Primary School wrote to me very eloquently about their concern for the welfare and protection of endangered species. Can the Minister say a little more about what her Department is doing in that respect?”

The Minister for Nature, Rebecca Pow, responded: “I thank my hon. Friend for that question, and indeed for his own work on animal welfare in this place, which has been impressive. I also thank the pupils of Larch Class at Three Bridges Primary School. He can go back and tell them that this Government are absolutely committed to tackling this and to helping endangered species. We are actually the first Government to legislate to halt species decline in this country—as far as I know, no other country has done that anywhere in the world—and we have funds to save species. They might also like to hear about otters returning to our rivers, about saving red kites by protecting them from persecution, about saving the chalk hill blue butterfly and more.”