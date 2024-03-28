Political opinion: Henry Smith MP welcomes over £810,000 Government investment for K2 Crawley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Swimming is an accessible and fun way for people to benefit from the positive physical and mental health effects that come from exercise.

That is why the Government is investing over £60 million in 325 swimming pools across the country, making swimming more accessible, allowing more people to make the most of the positive health benefits associated with exercise.

The Government is sticking to the plan to get 3.5 million people active by 2030, delivering on the plan to improve people’s health and create a brighter future.

Henry Smith MP

Henry Smith MP has welcomed the news that K2 Crawley will benefit from £816,500 of investment to improve its energy efficiency.

Henry said: “We know how important a facility K2 Crawley is, allowing people of all ages and abilities to access the mental and physical benefits that come with exercise.

“That’s why I’m delighted that K2 has received over £810,000 investment from Government, improving the pool’s energy efficiency, keeping running costs down and giving more people the opportunity to swim whilst reducing our environmental impact.

“By sticking to the plan, this Government has been able to invest in swimming pools across the country, improving people’s health to create a brighter future for all.”

The funding is part of the Swimming Pool Support Fund which has invested £80 million into 442 swimming pools across the country since last year.

The investment will fund energy efficiency measures at K2 Crawley by photo voltaic (PV) panels and replacing fluorescent lighting with LED lighting, relieving financial pressure by reducing running costs.

Under the new sports strategy, the Government is aiming to get 3.5 million more people active by 2030, meeting the Chief Medical Officer’s guidance of 150 minutes per week of exercise for adults and 60 minutes per day for young people.

Alongside the Swimming Pool Support Fund, the Government is investing over £300 million in grassroots sports facilities including football pitches and tennis courts, sticking to the plan to get more people active, improving people’s health to ensure a brighter future for all.

The Sports Minister, Stuart Andrew, commented: “We are sticking to our plan to get millions more people active by 2030, because we know that active people are fitter, happier and healthier.

“Millions of people swim every year in England, but increased energy costs mean some pools are struggling financially.