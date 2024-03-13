Political opinion: Henry Smith MP welcomes Suicide Prevention Grant Fund backing for Sussex groups

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Active Prospects, which operates mainly in West Sussex and Surrey, is to receive £105,800.

Aspens Charities, which work in Sussex and Kent, is to be awarded £150,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Henry said: “Every suicide is a tragedy with lasting impacts and it’s right for Government to work to reduce the number of suicides that take place.

“The work of the voluntary sector is vital in this and I welcome more than £250,000 in funding support announced for groups operating in Sussex.”

The Department of Health & Social Care launched the Suicide Prevention Grant Fund in August 2023 to support voluntary, community and social enterprise organisations in delivering suicide prevention activity in England.

The objectives of the Grant Fund were to; support non-profit organisations configure their suicide prevention services and activities to better meet increased demand, and to support a range of diverse and innovative activity that can prevent suicides both at a national and community level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The grant funding will support delivery against the Government’s National Suicide Prevention Strategy for England which was published last September. The strategy sets the clear ambition to reduce the suicide rate over the next five years, with initial reductions observed in half this time.

A total of 79 organisations in England have been awarded funding from the scheme, with funding allocations provisional with any potential changes expected to be minor.

The commitment is part of Government’s plan to make health and care services faster, simpler and fairer.