Political opinion: Horsham Liberal Democrats deplore cancellation of local democracy

Today, West Sussex County Council elections were cancelled at the request of the Conservative Leadership. The Secretary of State for Local Government announced the postponement in The Commons.

The Lib Dem spokesperson for Local Government told the Rt Hon lady ‘The Labour government’s manifesto had no mention of these plans’, ‘is completely undemocratic’, and ‘there is no democratic mandate’.

In The Commons debate, John Milne MP for Horsham challenged The Secretary of State regarding protections against the loss of well-run HDC assets such as The Capital Theatre ‘In my constituency of Horsham we are fortunate to have a District Council that is well run and well-funded. I am concerned that the loss of the two-tier system will place such institutions (The Capitol) at risk, what protection can she (Sec of State) offer’.

Horsham Liberal Democrats and Lib Dem West Sussex County Councillors have held the failing WSCC Conservative Leadership to account for its continued failure to deliver SEND and Care needs in our area. John Milne MP spoke in Parliament twice in the last two weeks saying ‘this crisis is destroying people’s lives’ and highlighting only 12.7% of EHCPs issued by West Sussex were within the 20-week target.

Last month, as widely reported, Liberal Democrats from across West Sussex marched through Chichester city centre to County Hall protesting against the Conservative Leadership’s attempt to postpone May’s County elections. Residents from across West Sussex delivered a ballot box to County Hall, representing residents' right to vote. West Sussex Lib Dem MP’s lead calls of ‘what do we want?’, ‘elections!’, ‘When do we want them?’, ‘May’.

John Milne, MP for Horsham said:

"This decision is a serious blow to democracy. Local elections are a crucial opportunity for residents to shape their communities and hold decision-makers to account, however, this has been taken away.

"Instead of being held to account for their record in May, the Conservative-run Council, with a history of failing to deliver services, will be tasked with reshaping the future of local government in West Sussex, under an expired mandate from residents"