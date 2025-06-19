Political opinion: Horsham MP calls for action to ban conversion therapy

Liberal Democrat MP for Horsham, John Milne, challenges the government to deliver on long-overdue legislation to ban conversion therapy.

John Milne MP, Liberal Democrat Member of Parliament for Horsham, today questioned the government in the House of Commons on when effective legislation banning conversion therapy will finally be introduced after three successive Prime Ministers have promised but failed to deliver.

Speaking in Parliament, Mr Milne highlighted the urgent need for comprehensive legislation that protects all LGBTQ+ individuals including transgender people, from conversion therapy, a practice aimed at changing, suppressing, or eliminating an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

Trans people are at higher risk of conversion practices – the National LGBT Survey 2018 found 13% of trans people had been subjected to or offered conversion therapy as opposed to 7% of the general LGBT+ respondents. Figures from Stop Hate UK show that anti-LGBTQ+ hate crime reports have nearly tripled in the last 3 years.

John Milne MP speaking in Parliament at the debate.

Speaking directly to the Minister, Mr Milne said:

“Previous governments have promised to bring forward legislation to ban conversion therapy, but it hasn’t happened yet.”

“Will the Minister show the LGBTQ community that they are not ill or something to be converted and commit to action within the next 12 months?”

The Minister for Equalities, Dame Nia Griffith, confirmed that banning conversion therapy is “a key manifesto commitment” and pledged: “We are committed to bringing forward legislation to ban these abusive practices.”

The government has said it will publish our draft bill later this session, and “we want to work with Parliament to ensure that our legislation is robust.”

Mr Milne welcomed the government’s commitment to publish draft legislation this parliamentary session but emphasised that action must follow promises.

John Milne MP said:

“I’m pleased to hear the Minister’s commitment to bring forward a draft bill this session. The LGBTQ+ community has heard promises before from successive governments. What matters now is the delivery of comprehensive legislation that protects all LGBTQ+ individuals from these harmful practices.”

“The Liberal Democrats will do everything we can to ensure the government’s bill protects all LGBTQ+ people and upholds our fundamental principles of freedom and equality.”