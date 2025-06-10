Political opinion: Horsham MP calls for transparency and fairness on Gatwick amid next phase of Airspace Modernisation Strategy

Liberal Democrat MP for Horsham, John Milne, has called for greater transparency and fairness for local communities impacted by Gatwick's airspace modernisation plans. This follows the government’s announcement of the next phase of the Airspace Modernisation Strategy, which includes the establishment of a new dedicated body for airspace design.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The government has announced the next phase of the UK’s Airspace Modernisation Strategy, with the newly established UK Airspace Design Service (UKADS) set to be fully operational by the end of 2025. The government has said the new body will be a “single guiding mind to deliver a modernised UK airspace, enabling quicker, quieter and cleaner flights”.

Horsham MP John Milneresponded to the government’s announcement, highlighting the importance of airspace modernisation but that the government must ensure flight path review processes are “fair and accountable” to reflect the views of local communities.

John Milne MP said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plane taking off at Gatwick Airport.

“Airspace modernisation is essential, and I welcome the government’s objectives. However, the current review process for changes at Gatwick Airport falls short. The government must ensure that processes are fair and accountable.”

“The three routes currently shortlisted for Gatwick all turn south over Horsham at lower altitudes than existing flight paths, meaning villages including Slinfold, Rusper, and Warnham would experience increased aircraft noise for the first time.”

“Currently, Gatwick Airport Limited has sole control over route selection, creating a conflict of interest as some routes provide greater financial benefit to the airport operator than others. There are options for alternative routes that would be more beneficial to local residents; however, these risk being ignored in the review process.”

“I will continue working with affected residents to challenge the consultation process and ensure their concerns are properly addressed in the final airspace design decisions.”