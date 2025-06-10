Political opinion: Horsham MP calls for transparency and fairness on Gatwick amid next phase of Airspace Modernisation Strategy
The government has announced the next phase of the UK’s Airspace Modernisation Strategy, with the newly established UK Airspace Design Service (UKADS) set to be fully operational by the end of 2025. The government has said the new body will be a “single guiding mind to deliver a modernised UK airspace, enabling quicker, quieter and cleaner flights”.
Horsham MP John Milneresponded to the government’s announcement, highlighting the importance of airspace modernisation but that the government must ensure flight path review processes are “fair and accountable” to reflect the views of local communities.
John Milne MP said:
“Airspace modernisation is essential, and I welcome the government’s objectives. However, the current review process for changes at Gatwick Airport falls short. The government must ensure that processes are fair and accountable.”
“The three routes currently shortlisted for Gatwick all turn south over Horsham at lower altitudes than existing flight paths, meaning villages including Slinfold, Rusper, and Warnham would experience increased aircraft noise for the first time.”
“Currently, Gatwick Airport Limited has sole control over route selection, creating a conflict of interest as some routes provide greater financial benefit to the airport operator than others. There are options for alternative routes that would be more beneficial to local residents; however, these risk being ignored in the review process.”
“I will continue working with affected residents to challenge the consultation process and ensure their concerns are properly addressed in the final airspace design decisions.”