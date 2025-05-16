Political opinion: Horsham MP demands government answers on PIP cuts as charities warn of increased hardship

John Milne, Liberal Democrat MP for Horsham, has criticised the government's proposed changes to the Personal Independence Payment (PIP) system, warning that they risk making it harder for disabled people to find work, not easier.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Monday, Mr Milne asked the government to provide evidence that the reforms would genuinely support more claimants into employment. Horsham’s MP referenced data from the MS Society that showed 90% of the people with MS they surveyed said they were concerned about the negative effects of the changes for the MS community. And of those, 60% felt the changes could make it harder for people with MS to work.

In response, the Minister declined to provide specific figures, highlighting the government's ambition to improve employment support and roll out the 'Connect to Work' programme.

Horsham MP, John Milne said:

"The government claims these cuts are about getting people into work, but those on PIP are telling us loud and clear that these changes will push them further from employment."

"PIP is not a luxury. It's a lifeline. If the government wants to reform the system, it must do so transparently, compassionately, and in partnership with the people who rely on it. It is PIP support that helps people enter and stay in employment; cutting this does the opposite. PIP provides essential support to people with fluctuating conditions like MS, which are often much harder to predict."

The government's proposed reforms, set to begin in November 2026, include tightening the eligibility criteria for the daily living component of PIP and reviewing the assessment system. This could result in 370,000 people losing access to PIP following their next assessment, according to the government's own impact assessment.

The government's plans have been criticised by charities and disability rights groups, who warn that the changes will increase poverty and limit access to essential care.

Laura Thomas, Head of Policy at MS Society UK, said:

“PIP is vital for many people with MS. It helps to manage the overwhelming extra costs of the condition – like paying for visits from carers to assist with things like washing, cooking and getting ready for work. We’re very concerned that losing out on this support will make it harder for people with MS to get into, and stay in, work. We urge the government to take action immediately by reversing these plans.”